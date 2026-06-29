Grammy-Nominated Singer Krishna Das Announces India Concerts 2026, Mumbai Show Among Key Stops; Know Full Details

Grammy-Nominated Singer Krishna Das Announces India Concerts 2026 | Photo Credit: ANI

Renowned kirtan artist and Grammy-nominated singer Krishna Das is set to return to India in 2026 with a series of much-awaited live concerts across major cities. Known worldwide for blending traditional Hindu devotional chants with contemporary music, Krishna Das has built a global following through his soulful performances and spiritual teachings.

India tour announcement

The India tour will feature performances in several key locations, including Mumbai, which is expected to be one of the major highlights of the concert series. Fans can look forward to an immersive evening of mantra chanting, meditation, and devotional music that has made Krishna Das a leading figure in the global yoga and spiritual community.

Spiritual singer set to return to India

Spiritual Singer Krishna Das is renowned as the "chant master of America yoga", celebrated for popularising kirtan, bridges Eastern spiritual mantras with Western musical sensibilities. The devotional singer has finally announced his India Tour, "Home In The Heart 2026," which will span five cities across India this October and November. You can book your tickets from his official website.

Home In The Heart 2026: Tour details

The first concert is set to take place in New Delhi on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Next concert will take place in Mumbai on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

This year's concert also includes Pune in his tour, which will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026.

His devotional tours also includes Ahmedabad and Bengaluru cities. In Ahmedabad, the music concert will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, meanwhile in Bengaluru, it will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

About Krishna Das

Krishna Das is an American vocalist and spiritual teacher who met the spiritual teacher Ram Dass in the late 1960s and travelled to India in 1970, where he met Neem Karoli Baba, who gave him the name Krishna Das. Since then, he started singing under the guidance of his guru, Neem Karoli Baba. After returning to the United States, he began publicly leading kirtan in 1994 at various yoga centres in New York. His album Live Ananda was nominated for the 2013 Grammy Award for Best New Age Album.