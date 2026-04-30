Mumbai Concerts May 2026: From Elrow To Musicland & Maithili Thakur Live; Must-Attend Music Line-Up For Mumbaikars |

Mumbai’s music scene is turning up the volume this May 2026 with a dynamic mix of electronic raves, hip-hop festivals, devotional concerts and cultural showcases. From high-energy global acts to soulful Indian performances, the city has something lined up for every kind of music lover.

Here’s a curated list of the must-attend events this month:

Elrow Mumbai — May 17 | SVP Stadium, Mumbai

The globally renowned Elrow returns to Mumbai, promising an immersive party experience like no other. Known for its extravagant themes, vibrant décor and theatrical production, Elrow transforms venues into surreal playgrounds filled with confetti, performers and interactive elements. This year’s line-up includes Almost Human, Grossomodo, Samm, Shimza, Tini Gessler, Wade, and AVO.

Musicland Festival — May 9 | Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Musicland Festival brings together some of India’s biggest hip-hop and alternative artists for an electrifying night. With performances by Seedhe Maut, Badshah, Chaar Diwaari and Arpit Bala, the festival promises high-octane performances. Beyond music, attendees can enjoy curated food, drinks and on-ground experiences.

Mochakk India Tour | Mumbai — May 8 | Bayview Lawns, Mumbai

Global house sensation Mochakk makes his much-awaited India debut in Mumbai. Known for his groove-heavy sets blending house, techno and funk, Mochakk delivers a high-energy musical journey that has already taken over global stages from Ibiza to major festivals. Expect a night driven by rhythm, connection and pure dancefloor magic.

Maithili Thakur Live | Kirtan Concert — May 22 | Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai

Renowned devotional and folk singer Maithili Thakur brings her first-ever concert series “Music for Mandir” to Mumbai. In collaboration with Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, this soulful kirtan experience promises an evening of spirituality, devotion, and melodic storytelling at one of the city’s iconic cultural venues.

“Aam”-e-Saanjh — May 9 | Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

An evening where music, poetry, and humour blend seamlessly, “Aam”-e-Saanjh pays tribute to legendary cartoonist R. K. Laxman. Hosted at the iconic Tata Theatre, NCPA, the show also features an exhibition of Laxman’s famous “Malgudi Days” cartoons. The Line-up includes notable names like Mahesh Manjrekar and Javed Akhtar.

Folk Aakhyan — May 3 | NMACC, Mumbai

Hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Folk Aakhyan is a celebration of India’s rich folk heritage. This live musical experience brings together storytelling and traditional performances, reviving timeless narratives through music. More than just a concert, it’s a tribute to culture, memory and the power of live art.