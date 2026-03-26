Badshah To Perform Live At Musicland In Mumbai; Know Date, Time & Power-Paced Line-Up Here

Badshah To Perform Live At Musicland In Mumbai For The First-Time Post His Marriage; Know Date, Time & Power-Paced Line-Up Here | District

Mumbai’s live music scene is set to get a high-energy boost as Badshah gears up to perform at Musicland, marking his first live performance after his marriage. The much-anticipated festival will take place at Jio World Garden on Saturday, May 9.

Musicland is known for bringing together some of India’s top hip-hop and alternative artists, along with curated food, drinks and immersive on-ground experiences, making it a must-attend event for music lovers.

Event Timings

The gates will open at 4 PM, with performances kicking off at 4:30 PM. The festival will run through the evening, wrapping up by 10 PM.

Tickets & Booking Details

Tickets for the event can be booked via the District app, with prices starting at ₹1,999 for the Silver category, which offers general entry access. Those looking for a better viewing experience can opt for the VIP Gold tickets priced at ₹2,599, while fans wanting to be closest to the stage can choose the Fan Pit zone at ₹3,999. Additionally, a premium lounge option is also available for a more comfortable and exclusive experience, making it suitable for those who prefer a relaxed setting while enjoying the performances.

Power-Packed Line-Up

Apart from Badshah, the event features an exciting mix of artists from India’s hip-hop scene. Fans can look forward to performances by Arpit Bala, Delhi-based duo Seedhe Maut, and emerging artist Chaar Diwaari.

Viral clips suggest rapper Badshah married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Shared by the actress's mother, Poonam Rikhi, on Instagram, the videos show the couple in traditional wedding attire exchanging varmalas amid close family and friends. The couple has not yet confirmed the news publicly.