Mumbaikars, Watch Out For Maharashtra's First-Ever 2000 Drone Show On Auspicious Occasion Of Ram Navami; Know Date, Venue & Time | Instagram @prashant.singghh

Mumbai is all set to witness a first-of-its-kind visual spectacle as Maharashtra gears up for a grand 2000-drone show on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Organised by the state’s cultural department, the event will take place at Azad Maidan on March 26 and 27, 2026, from 7 PM onwards.

The large-scale drone display will illuminate the night sky with stunning formations celebrating Maharashtra’s rich culture, history and traditions. From iconic symbols to storytelling visuals, the show promises to be a blend of technology and heritage, making it a must-watch for Mumbaikars.

The announcement comes shortly after a similar drone show held near Marine Drive during Gudi Padwa went viral. The visuals featured a beautifully crafted gudi formation and even a striking depiction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, leaving viewers in awe.

How To Reach Azad Maidan

Reaching Azad Maidan is convenient via Mumbai’s local train network.

From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT):

Azad Maidan is just a short 7-10 minute walk from the station. Exit towards DN Road and head towards the maidan.

From Churchgate Railway Station:

You can either take a quick 5-minute taxi/auto ride or enjoy a 12–15 minute walk via Veer Nariman Road.

Given the expected crowd, visitors are advised to arrive early and preferably use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.