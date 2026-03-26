Rapper-Singer Honey Singh To Perform Live In Mumbai On March 28; Know Time, Venue & How To Book Tickets | Instagram @yoyohoneysingh

Fans of singer and rapper Honey Singh are in for a high-energy night as the rapper-singer is set to perform live in Mumbai on Saturday, March 28, 2026, as part of his “My Story – India Chapter” tour.

The concert will take place at MMRDA Grounds, promising a unique experience that blends music with storytelling. Termed as a “live musical documentary,” the show will see Honey Singh perform his biggest hits while also sharing personal anecdotes about his journey, his rise to fame, struggles, and comeback.

Timings & Entry Details

The venue gates will open at 5 PM, while the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 PM. The event is expected to run for approximately three hours, concluding by 10 PM. Attendees are advised to arrive early to avoid last-minute rush and traffic congestion.

How To Book Tickets

Tickets for the concert are available on the District app. The event offers multiple zones with varying price points. While the Silver Zone is already sold out, currently available tickets start at ₹3,999. Premium options include the Fan Pit zone, priced up to ₹28,999, offering close access to the stage and a Lounge zone experience available at ₹19,999.

Tour Details

Mumbai is one of the key stops on Honey Singh’s India tour, which will continue across cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata, before concluding in Bengaluru on May 16. With a mix of nostalgia, storytelling, and electrifying performances, the Mumbai concert is expected to be a major draw for music lovers.