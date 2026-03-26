Ram Navami 2026: From 25-Foot Statue Of Lord Ram To 2-Day Festivities At ISKCON Temple; Where To Celebrate In Mumbai? | Instagram @proudchemburkar | TOI

Mumbai is gearing up for vibrant and spiritual celebrations as Ram Navami approaches, with grand processions, cultural programmes and unique attractions planned across the city.

One of the biggest highlights this year is in Ghatkopar, where a towering 25-foot statue of Lord Ram is being constructed, as reported by TOI. Visuals of the massive idol have already gone viral, building excitement among devotees ahead of the auspicious day.

Grand processions:

Several neighbourhoods, including Kurla, Chembur and Bhandup, are set to host grand rallies and processions. These will feature traditional tableaux, devotional music and large gatherings of devotees.

Celebrations at ISKCON Temple:

For those seeking a more spiritual and immersive experience, the ISKCON Temple Kharghar has announced a two-day Ram Navami Mahotsav. Scheduled for March 27 and 28, the celebrations will include bhajans, live drama performances, Mahabhishek, Mahaprasad, and day-long kirtans, offering a complete devotional experience.

Drone Show in Mumbai:

Adding a modern twist to the festivities, Mumbai will also host Maharashtra’s first-ever large-scale drone show at Azad Maidan. Taking place on March 26 and 27 from 7 PM onwards, the show will feature 2000 drones creating stunning visuals inspired by Maharashtra’s culture and history, making it a must-watch attraction.

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When Will The Miraculous Surya Tilak Happen In Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple?

On this day, the temple witnesses grand celebrations as devotees gather to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. One of the most anticipated highlights of the day is the Surya Tilak, a rare and symbolic ritual where a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol, marking his divine birth moment.

The four-minute ritual is done by using a system of mirrors and lenses. This year, the event is set to take place on March 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM.