Ram Navami 2026: When Will The Miraculous Surya Tilak Happen In Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple? Check Out Darshan Timings & Where Devotees Can Watch It Online

Ram Navami marks the day of Lord Ram's birth anniversary. The auspicious day falls on the ninth day of Navratri in the month of Chaitra. The festival is set to be celebrated on Thursday, March 26, 2026. As Ram Navami approaches in 2026, devotees are eagerly awaiting the grand celebrations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. This sacred occasion attracts lakhs of pilgrims seeking the blessings of Lord Ram. Keep on reading to know about the grand events like Surya Tilak, timings, and when and where to watch it online.

Ram Navami in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi

Ram Navami is one of the major festivals celebrated at the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya. On this day, the temple witnesses grand celebrations as devotees gather to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. One of the most anticipated highlights of the day is the Surya Tilak, a rare and symbolic ritual where a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol, marking his divine birth moment.

On Ram Navami, the temple will open early for darshan, with thousands of devotees expected to visit throughout the day. Special arrangements, including extended visiting hours, crowd management systems, and live streaming facilities, have been put in place to accommodate the surge in pilgrims.

Ram Navami 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:15 PM

Navami Tithi Begins – 11:48 AM on March 26, 2026

Navami Tithi Ends – 10:06 AM on March 27, 2026

Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya

During Ram Navami, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi transforms into a spiritual hub. On this day, the temple is decorated with flowers, colours and lights. The atmosphere gets filled with bhajans, kirtans, and Lord Ram recitations. Devotees can have access for free darshan during these times, which are mentioned below:

Free darshan timings:

7:00 AM to 9:00 AM

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

What is Surya Tilak? Know time, significance and more

Surya Tilak is one of the major events that take place in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Surya Tilak, also known as Surya Abhishek, is a Hindu ritual of directing a beam of sunlight onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol within the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The four-minute ritual is done by using a system of mirrors and lenses. This year, the event is set to take place on March 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

When and where to watch Ayodhya's Ram Temple celebration online?

In a special initiative, Doordarshan will telecast the entire Ram Navami program live from Ayodhya. This will help devotees witness the celebration online on DD News YouTube. The live broadcast aims to make the festival accessible to millions, especially for those who are unable to visit the temple in person