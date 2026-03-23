Ram Navami 2026: Celebrations Align With Navami Tithi Across March 26-27 As Temples In Mumbai Host Special Poojas, And Abhishekams

Ram Navami ,an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and also marks the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. |

Mumbai: Ram Navami ,an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and also marks the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

Tithi Details

The festival aligns with the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The nine day festival which began on March 19 concludes on March 27, on Rama Navami day. On this day devotees observe fasts and prayers chants the name of Sri Ram.

Some religious institutions celebrate Ram Navami on March 26 as the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha starts at 11:46 a.m. However, since the Tithi will continue on March 27, many temples will be observing Ram Navami on March 27, as well.

Asthika Samaj

At Matunga, at the one hundred year old Asthika Samaj , also known as Ram Mandir,the celebrations started on March 19 with various poojas conducts, discourses on "Valmiki Ramayana" by Senkalipuram Sri Sankara Rama Dikshitar. On the concluding day on March 27, devotees are allowed to perform abhishekam on the idols of Lord Rama with milk. For the first time, the Samaj has invited students from Sri Gautama Veda Vidya Gurukulam from Bangalore to participate in the celebration, in order to preserve and propagate Vedic Knowledge among devotees.

At Sri Sankara matham which is celebrating this period as Vasantha Navarathri conducts daily ``homams" for the benefit of devotees. Abhishekam of all idols in the temple premises with holy water also called Kalasabhishekam will be done on March 27..The temple also conducts daily Suvasini pooja for married ladies and gives Annadhanams to devotees.

The Marubai temple in Matunga besides daily bhajans for nine days ,celebrates Ram Navami as Durgashtami on March 26 with Navarnmantra havan , Saptashakti havan and Kumari Pooja. They also give Haldi Kumkum to ladies.

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