Maharashtra Govt Launches 'Rajmata Jijau' Smart Bus Fleet With 3,000 Modern Vehicles, Inauguration Set For March 24

Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a new era in Maharashtra’s public transport system with the launch of the advanced ‘Rajmata Jijau’ ST bus service on March 24 at the Vidhan Bhavan premises. |

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a new era in Maharashtra’s public transport system with the launch of the advanced ‘Rajmata Jijau’ ST bus service on March 24 at the Vidhan Bhavan premises. The event will be held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Leadership Present

According to Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, the initiative blends Maharashtra’s rich historical legacy with modern technology, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the state’s public transport network. Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar will attend the समारोह as special guests.

Sarnaik stated that around 3,000 ‘Rajmata Jijau’ smart buses will soon be inducted into the fleet of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, significantly enhancing passenger capacity and service quality. The buses are named in honour of Jijabai, the inspiration behind Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising the spirit of heritage and Motherpower.

Superior Comfort

The new buses feature a 3×2 seating layout with a capacity of 56 passengers—16 more than existing buses—ensuring greater comfort. Equipped with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, GPS tracking, panic buttons, public announcement systems, and electronic display boards, the service aims to provide safer and smarter travel.

Primarily designed for high-density intercity routes, the buses will operate as shuttle services to reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion. The first batch of 50 buses will be deployed in Nagpur, from where the service will commence.

Sarnaik expressed confidence that the ‘Rajmata Jijau’ bus service will not only improve transport infrastructure but also reflect Maharashtra’s cultural pride while delivering a modern, passenger-centric travel experience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/