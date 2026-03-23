Navi Mumbai: PMC Clears Encroachments Near Mansarovar Station, Removes Illegal Structures On Fire Brigade Plot In Kamothe |

Mumbai: The Encroachment Department of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), under Division Committee ‘K’, carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the vicinity of Mansarovar Railway Station in Kamothe, clearing unauthorised structures from the area and reclaiming public land.

According to a post shared by the official PMC handle on X (formerly Twitter), the action also targeted encroachments on a plot reserved for a proposed Fire Brigade facility. Officials stated that the clearance was necessary to ensure that the land remains available for its intended civic purpose and to prevent further unauthorised occupation.

Visuals from the site show PMC personnel actively removing structures, with a bulldozer deployed during the operation. Several temporary shops and roadside establishments were dismantled as part of the drive, indicating a coordinated effort by the civic body to address illegal encroachments in the locality.

The latest action comes nearly a month after the PMC conducted a similar large-scale anti-encroachment drive across Kamothe and Kharghar. During that operation, authorities removed unauthorised huts, sheds, roadside stalls, and vendors operating within municipal limits, signalling an intensified crackdown on illegal occupations.

As part of the recent actions, the encroachment department also cleared unauthorised street vendors operating on the road opposite a medical store in Kamothe Sector 34. In a separate operation, illegal hutments in the Kopra area of Kharghar were demolished. Additionally, action was taken against unauthorised neera vendors along Belapur Road in Kharghar.

Such drives are part of an ongoing and continuous effort to maintain order in public spaces, ease congestion, and ensure that designated plots are used strictly for planned infrastructure and public services. The repeated actions across multiple locations highlight the PMC’s sustained focus on removing illegal hawkers and structures, particularly in rapidly developing nodes like Kamothe and Kharghar.

Authorities are expected to continue monitoring these areas to prevent re-encroachment and ensure compliance with civic regulations.

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