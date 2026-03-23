Mumbai: Filthy, Contaminated Water Gushes From BMC Tap In Bandra East, Residents Demand Urgent Action

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has brought fresh attention to concerns over water quality in the city, after a resident from Bandra East alleged that contaminated water is being supplied to households in the area.

The video, shared by a user identified as ‘AJMERA SHAIKH’, shows visibly dirty water being collected in a bucket. The person recording the clip claims that the water seen in the visuals is directly from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supply. The footage has since drawn reactions online, with many users expressing concern over the safety of drinking water in residential localities.

According to the caption accompanying the post, the resident stated that the water quality is poor enough to potentially cause illness. He further urged civic authorities to take immediate corrective measures, specifically calling for repairs to damaged pipelines. The issue has been reported from Kherwadi Road in Bandra East, according to the caption.

Responding to the complaint on social media, the BMC acknowledged the issue and thanked the user for bringing it to their notice. The civic body stated that the matter has been forwarded to the concerned H/E Ward officials for further action.

However, the resident expressed dissatisfaction with the response, highlighting delays in addressing the issue. In a follow-up message, he appealed to the H/E Ward to act promptly and resolve the problem at the earliest. He further claimed that complaints had already been registered but remained unaddressed.

'We've filed the complaint and are exhausted, but your department still hasn't taken any action up to now. Dirty water has been coming into our tap for the past 15 to 20 days, and the department doesn't seem to care at all. It's troubling us, the public. We are addressing Mr. Rakesh Rawat, Officer.,” the resident stated, adding that the situation has become increasingly distressing for those affected.

Incidents such as these raise serious concerns about the quality of water being supplied to households and whether it meets basic safety standards for daily use. With residents reporting prolonged exposure to contaminated water, the issue underscores the need for timely civic response and stronger monitoring of essential services.

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