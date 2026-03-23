 'Ray Of Hope For Children Who Stand At Traffic Signals': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Inaugurates City's 1st Signal School In Chembur - WATCH
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HomeMumbai'Ray Of Hope For Children Who Stand At Traffic Signals': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Inaugurates City's 1st Signal School In Chembur - WATCH

'Ray Of Hope For Children Who Stand At Traffic Signals': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Inaugurates City's 1st Signal School In Chembur - WATCH

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade inaugurated the city’s first 'Signal School' in Chembur to educate children begging at traffic signals. The initiative offers academic and behavioural training to help them become self-reliant. Tawade said the goal is to make Mumbai beggar-free. Similar projects already exist in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade on Monday inaugurated the city's first Signal School under the Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur, which aims to provide formal education to street children living at traffic signals. The initiative is designed to offer not only academic learning but also behavioural training.

While speaking at the inauguration, the Mumbai Mayor spoke on the broader vision behind the project, to make Mumbai 'beggar-free'. "That's why we want not a single child to stand with a signal begging for money, but to stand on their own," she added.

She further added, "For this, they have to have school knowledge and behavioural teachings, for which this is a very beautiful try... I am happy to see this."

While this is Mumbai city's first such initiative, similar models have already been introduced in Thane and Navi Mumbai. A signal school was launched in Navi Mumbai in October 2025. Another initiative, the 'Signal Shala', is located at Teen Hath Naka in Thane.

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