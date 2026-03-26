'Mommy's Home': Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Strapless Mermaid Skirt; Serves Hottest Red Carpet Goals

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 26, 2026
Kiara Advani turned up the glamour in a striking mermaid silhouette at an awards night yesterday.
Mom of just a few months old Saraayah, turned heads in a strapless brown leather ensemble paired with a statement chocker.
She wore a floor-length dress by LiaStublla (approx. ₹70,760), from their Yourway couture collection.
The strapless neckline featured a softly folded finish while the lower half transitioned into a gentle mermaid flare, adding movement and drama to the look.
Kiara kept her styling sophisticated with a statement choker necklace, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble.
Sharing the stunning pictures of her look, Kiara wrote in the caption, "Mommy’s home! and she brought chocolate."
Finished with softly tousled hair, Kiara delivered a look that was equal parts sultry, elegant, and red-carpet perfect.