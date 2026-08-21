'Humne Aapko Miss Kiya!': BTS Wants To Visit India, Future Mumbai Concert Plans Have Desi Fans Screaming - Watch

Indian ARMYs have been handed exactly the kind of BTS content they know how to obsess over. While a Mumbai concert is not officially announced, a new video featuring the K-pop superstars imagining an India trip has sparked fresh excitement, especially after the members themselves discussed the possibility of touring the country.

BTS surprises desi fans

The video breaking the internet currently is a fun collaboration between Google India and Google Gemini India, bringing BTS into a playful conversation about a potential India visit. The clip began with all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook greeting Indian fans with a cheerful “Namaste India”.

The moment that immediately caught fans' attention came when Jin addressed the Indian audience in Hindi. With a smile, he said, "Kaise hain aap sab? Humne aapko miss kiya!"

For Indian fans who have waited years to see BTS perform in the country, the simple greeting was enough to send social media into overdrive. But the conversation soon moved from a warm greeting to something even more exciting.

The next part of the video only featured RM, Suga, J-Hope and V acknowledging that they have yet to perform in India. V, who's the vocalist of the band, said, “We haven't been able to perform in India yet, right?” Suga, the rapper, then pointed out the group's huge Indian fanbase, saying, “But we have so many fans in India. I do want to meet them someday.”

J-Hope took the conversation a step further, asking, “So, if we go on an India tour, where would be a good place to go?”

Instead of leaving the question unanswered, RM suggested turning to AI for recommendations, which recommended Mumbai's Khotachiwadi, the heritage village in Girgaon known for its distinctive Portuguese-style homes and old-world character. The suggestion appeared to intrigue the members, with V reacting to the description of the historic neighbourhood and J-Hope expressing interest in visiting it.

But Suga, as expected, had another priority. “What about the food?” he asked, to which "Indian thali" was suggested.

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Is BTS coming to India?

For now, fans should keep the champagne on ice. The video does not confirm an India tour, Mumbai concert or any official Indian dates.

Still, the fact that the members openly discussed performing in India and meeting their Indian fans has given ARMYs something new to hold on to. Social media quickly filled with excited reactions, with fans jokingly demanding that BTS stop teasing them and announce actual concert dates.

The excitement is also understandable given BTS' enormous following in India and the group's history of acknowledging their Indian fanbase.

Meanwhile, BTS are currently on their ARIRANG World Tour, which began on April 9, 2026, in Goyang and is scheduled to continue through 2027. While India is not currently listed among the tour destinations, the new video has brought renewed hope among fans.