BTS Won't Submit Music For 2027 Grammys, Says Music Shouldn't Be Divided By Language After New 'Asian Pop' Category

BTS | Image Courtesy: BigHit

Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly called BTS, have made a major decision that has sent shockwaves through the global music industry. Months before the 2027 Grammy Awards, the seven-member K-pop group announced that they will not submit any of their music for consideration, despite releasing a chart-topping comeback album this year.

The move comes shortly after the Recording Academy, who organises the ceremony, introduced a brand-new Grammy category dedicated to Asian pop music, sparking fresh conversations about how global artists should be recognised.

BTS explains why it won't enter the 2027 Grammy race

The announcement was shared collectively by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook through their Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

In their statement, the group wrote, "We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY and everyone who has always stood by us."

The Recording Academy is yet to respond to BTS' decision.

Check out the story below:

BTS' leader RM's story |

Decision follows Recording Academy's new category

The announcement arrives more than a month after the Recording Academy introduced the Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The newly created award is designed to honour performances from Asian pop industries, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. According to the Academy's eligibility guidelines, songs must also make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages to qualify.

While some fans welcomed the category as long-overdue recognition for Asian artists, others questioned whether music should continue to be separated based on language or region rather than competing alongside global releases.

A surprising move after a successful comeback

The decision comes despite expectations that BTS could finally secure its long-awaited Grammy win.

The group returned earlier this year after all seven members completed their mandatory military service, releasing their fifth studio album, Arirang, in March. The album dominated Billboard's albums and singles charts, reigniting global excitement around the band.

Although BTS has previously earned Grammy nominations in categories such as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video, the group has yet to take home a Grammy trophy. All seven members have also been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.

The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while nominations are expected to be announced on November 16 this year.