BTS' V Arrives In Hot Red Look At Celine's Paris Fashion Week Show, Fans Can't Keep Calm – Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung at Celine show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X

Amid the ongoing ARIRANG world tour, BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, made a hot stop at Celine's Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026, and it was nothing short of a fashion spectacle. The singer arrived in a bold red ensemble that instantly had fans screaming his name outside the venue. Within minutes, videos of his grand entrance flooded social media, with ARMY declaring that V had effortlessly stolen the spotlight once again.

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V turns up the heat in bold Celine ensemble

V embraced a fiery colour palette for the prestigious fashion event, stepping out in a bold red shirt that effortlessly stole the spotlight. The shirt was worn with several buttons left open, subtly showcasing his toned physique that sent the fans into frenzy.

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He layered the vibrant shirt with a sharply tailored deep maroon blazer that added structure and sophistication to the look. Keeping the lower half sleek, V paired the outfit with classic black tailored trousers secured with a black leather belt featuring elegant gold hardware.

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The singer's accessories complemented the dramatic outfit without overpowering it. He wore layered gold jewellery, including a statement pendant and a delicate chain that peeked through the open neckline. Matching dangling gold earrings added extra glamour, while oversized sunglasses lent a dramatic edge.

He completed the outfit with glossy maroon leather shoes that tied the colour story together beautifully. His platinum-blonde hair was styled in a sleek wet-look finish, while his glowing skin and minimal grooming kept the focus firmly on the outfit.

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Fans declare V the real star of the show

It didn't take long for social media to explode with reactions. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter), praising both his appearance and effortless charisma.

One fan wrote, "OH GOD KIM TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO HOT." Another commented, "If perfection were a person, it would be Kim Taehyung."

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Many couldn't stop admiring his striking colour combination, with one post reading, "Red outfit, blonde hair… Kim Taehyung, you are insane!"

Another fan declared, "He is the real show," while several others described him as the highlight of the event, proving once again that wherever V goes, all eyes naturally follow.