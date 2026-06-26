Guru Randhawa Makes Suave Debut At Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 In Pinstriped Suit

Guru Randhawa at Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 | Instagram

Guru Randhawa is adding another feather to his cap, and this time, it's in the world of high fashion. The singer, songwriter and actor has officially stepped onto one of fashion's biggest global stages, making his debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 for the luxury label Amiri's Spring/Summer 2027 Menswear collections. And if his debut wasn't enough to grab attention, his impeccably tailored look ensured all eyes stayed on him.

Take a look:

Decoding Guru Randhawa's Paris debut look

Guru, best known for hits like Lahore, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly and Suit, shared glimpses from his Paris outing on Instagram, captioning the post, "Levelling up looks different when it's Amiri 👀." For his front-row appearance, the singer opted for a sharply tailored pinstriped ensemble that perfectly captured his suave style.

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The look centred around a navy-blue blazer featuring crisp white pinstripes, paired with matching tailored trousers for a polished monochromatic finish. Instead of a formal tie, Guru kept the styling relaxed by teaming the suit with a navy shirt, leaving a few top buttons undone to create an easy-going yet sophisticated vibe.

Rather than overloading the outfit, Guru chose accessories that elevated the classic tailoring. Around his neck sat a chunky silver chain that added just the right amount of drama, while a sleek wristwatch and a silver bracelet completed the jewellery lineup.

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He rounded off the ensemble with polished black dress shoes and his signature dark sunglasses, lending the outfit a cool, effortless finish. The neatly groomed hairstyle and subtle beard further enhanced the sleek aesthetic.