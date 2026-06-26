Zendaya Flaunts Her Chiselled Back In 1997 Dress With A Web String At Spider-Man London Premiere

Zendaya at Spider-Man London Premiere | Image Courtesy: X (zendayaupdates)

Zendaya and her long-time stylist Law Roach are proving once again that nobody does method dressing quite like them. After turning heads in a vintage Giorgio Armani spiderweb gown and Versace number inspired by Spider-Man just days ago, the Hollywood actress has now unearthed yet another archival masterpiece for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour.

This time, she reached into fashion history and revived a breathtaking 1997 couture creation that subtly nodded to her latest film with husband and co-star Tom Holland.

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Another archival masterpiece takes centre stage

For the latest premiere, Zendaya slipped into a dreamy blue gown from John Galliano's 1997 "The Circus" collection, with Law Roach teasing the look on Instagram by writing, "Don't threaten me with a theme..."

The vintage dress was a perfect blend of fantasy and couture craftsmanship. Crafted in a soft sky-blue hue, the body-skimming silhouette hugged Zendaya's frame before flowing into a delicate, fluttered hem with a front slit.

While the front of the gown was understated, the back delivered the true wow moment. The dress featured intricate silver chainwork arranged like an elaborate spider's web, instantly tying the couture piece to the Spider-Man universe. Draped across her bare back and shoulders, the metallic chains created an illusion of a shimmering web that complemented her chiselled silhouette.

The detailing didn't stop there. The waist chain was adorned with whimsical dangling charms, including a crescent moon, a frog and a lizard, adding a playful, mythical touch that reflected Galliano's imaginative design language.

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Knowing the gown was the star of the evening, Zendaya kept the styling refreshingly restrained. She accessorised with delicate silver Tiffany & Co. jewellery, allowing the intricate chainwork to remain the focal point.

Her sleek pixie hairstyle, which has become a signature throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotions, added vintage charm, while softly defined eyes, glowing skin and neutral-toned lips completed the look.