Zendaya & Tom Holland Bring Romance To Spider-Man Premiere In Black Looks, Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together After 5 Years

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall | Image Courtesy: X (@zendayaupdates)

After years of keeping their romance largely away from the spotlight, Zendaya and Tom Holland finally gave fans the red carpet moment they had been waiting for. The beloved couple stepped out together at a Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid on June 15, marking their first joint Spider-Man promotional appearance in nearly five years. And while their chemistry did all the talking, their coordinated black looks made sure all eyes stayed firmly on them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zendaya channels old Hollywood glamour

Zendaya turned the Madrid event into her own fashion runway, serving a chic black ensemble that felt equal parts vintage and modern. The actress slipped into a strapless Christian Cowan dress from the label's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, embracing the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with a contemporary edge.

The fitted bodice hugged her frame beautifully and featured a sweetheart neckline that added softness to the structured silhouette. But the real drama began at the skirt. The asymmetrical hemline featured a daring thigh-high slit adorned with a floral rosette detail, while layers of delicate black fringe cascaded down the hem, swaying effortlessly as she walked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Keeping the monochrome mood intact, Zendaya paired the dress with sleek pointed-toe black heels. Her accessories were understated yet impactful, with sparkling sapphire-and-diamond earrings inspired by the fringe detailing of her dress, along with a luxe watch that added a hint of metallic shine.

Read Also Zendaya Makes First Public Appearance After Secret Wedding With Tom Holland At Paris Fashion Week,...

Beauty-wise, the Euphoria star opted for a wet-look bob styled with a deep side part. Smoky rose-toned eyes, sculpted cheeks, and a glossy mauve lip completed the glamorous appearance. Fans also noticed she swapped her much-discussed diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band, reigniting speculation around her wedding with Holland.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tom Holland keeps it classic with a superhero twist

Tom Holland complemented Zendaya perfectly in a sleek all-black ensemble that balanced elegance with a subtle nod to his superhero alter ego.

The actor wore a tailored black jacket paired with matching trousers and polished leather boots. Adding contrast to the dark palette was a vibrant red shirt underneath, a colour choice many fans linked to Spider-Man's iconic costume. A slim black tie completed the sharp, polished look.