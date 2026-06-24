Zendaya Turns Spider-Woman In 35-Year-Old Web Gown For Rome Premiere With Husband Tom Holland

Zendaya with Tom Holland at Spider-Man Rome premiere | Image Courtesy: X (@tomdayaarchive)

If there's one celebrity who has mastered the art of method dressing, it's Zendaya. As anticipation builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress arrived in Rome alongside co-star and husband Tom Holland for the film's promotional tour, and naturally, she turned the red carpet into her personal fashion playground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zendaya in web-inspired gown

Instead of opting for a conventional premiere look, Zendaya delivered a clever nod to Spider-Man himself through a remarkable archival fashion moment. For the evening event, the actress stepped out in a vintage Giorgio Armani gown from the Spring 1990 collection, a look that felt tailor-made for the occasion despite being over three decades old.

The sleeveless dress featured a sheer nude base covered in intricate beadwork arranged to resemble delicate spider webs. The shimmering embroidery stretched across the bodice and flowed seamlessly into the skirt, creating the illusion of a web carefully woven around her silhouette.

A tiny jewel-encrusted spider accent placed at the waist completed the thematic fashion tribute, subtly tying the entire look back to Spider-Man's iconic imagery.

Zendaya paired the gown with glittering pointed-toe heels and understated drop earrings from Tiffany & Co., allowing the dress to remain the focal point. Her beauty choices leaned heavily into vintage glamour. She wore her hair in a sculpted finger-wave bob inspired by the 1920s, while softly smoked eyes, sculpted cheeks and neutral-toned lips completed the old-Hollywood aesthetic.

Earlier, she channeled Spider-Man's signature hues

The Armani gown wasn't the only fashion statement Zendaya served in Rome. Earlier in the day, she embraced another archival masterpiece during the film's photo call. This time, she stepped out in a dazzling vintage Versace ensemble from the Fall/Winter 1997 collection.

The two-piece look featured a crimson sequinned crop top paired with a sparkling mini skirt adorned with vibrant blue sequins and bold red accents, an unmistakable reference to Spider-Man's famous red-and-blue suit.

Styled with crisp white pointed pumps, minimal jewellery and a sleek pixie-inspired hairstyle, the outfit perfectly captured the playful energy of superhero-inspired dressing while remaining unmistakably high fashion.