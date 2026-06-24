Isha Ambani Paints The Town Red In Gorgeous Summer Dress, Pairs It With Mom Nita Ambani's Personal Jewellery

Isha Ambani for Serpentine Summer Party in London | Instagram

When it comes to delivering memorable fashion moments on the global stage, Isha Ambani rarely misses a beat. Whether she's attending couture shows, gala evenings or high-profile cultural events, the Reliance heiress consistently blends international fashion with her own distinctive sense of elegance. And her latest appearance at the prestigious Serpentine Summer Party in London was no exception.

Take a look:

Isha Ambani's chic red moment

Stepping out for the exclusive annual fundraiser hosted by the Serpentine Gallery, Isha embraced bold colour and playful glamour in a chic red ensemble that perfectly captured the spirit of summer soirées.

Styled by renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha slipped into a statement creation by designer Steve O Smith. The vibrant red dress featured a delicate black tulle layer and intricate black bead embellishments that created an eye-catching pattern reminiscent of abstract animal-inspired motifs.

The sleeveless design and high neckline kept the look sophisticated, while the figure-skimming fit and asymmetrical hemline highlighted the fluidity of the ensemble. One of the most interesting details was the blush-toned wrap accent at the waist. Designed to resemble a casually draped scarf, the feature was adorned with shimmering black sequins, creating a beautiful contrast against the vibrant red backdrop.

But as always with the Ambanis, the jewellery deserved its own spotlight. For the evening, Isha dipped into her mother Nita Ambani's personal jewellery collection, pairing the contemporary dress with timeless heirloom-inspired pieces. She accessorised with delicate dangling diamond earrings featuring prominent Asscher-cut stones that added just the right amount of sparkle.

From diamond-and-ruby cocktail rings to an eye-catching butterfly-inspired design, every piece elevated the ensemble without overwhelming it. To complete the monochromatic mood, she slipped into strappy red Manolo Blahnik heels that seamlessly tied the entire look together.

Her beauty choices remained equally chic, with glowing skin, softly flushed cheeks, feathered brows and neutral-toned eyes, while a glossy red lip brought a vibrant finishing touch. Isha wore her hair in a sleek centre-parted low ponytail, with a few soft strands framing her face.