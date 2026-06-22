Nita Ambani Drapes Hand-Embroidered Chikankari Saree Which Took Over 1 Year To Create, Honours Lucknow's Famed Craftsmanship

Nita Ambani for Reliance annual general meeting |

No one champions the saree quite like Nita Ambani. From heirloom weaves to exquisite handcraft traditions, the businesswoman and philanthropist has consistently used fashion to spotlight India's rich textile legacy, and she's back serving yet another unforgettable look. At this year's Reliance annual general meeting, Nita turned heads in a stunning Chikankari saree that took over a year to create, paying homage to Lucknow's centuries-old embroidery tradition.

Take a look:

Decoding Nita Ambani's latest saree look

For the occasion, Nita chose an exquisite Chikankari saree from Swadesh in a muted antique mauve hue. The lightweight drape was adorned with delicate floral jaals spread gracefully across the sheer fabric, lending it an airy, romantic feel. The pallu, meanwhile, stood out with denser embroidery and intricate detailing, showcasing the depth and finesse of traditional Chikankari.

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What makes the saree even more special is the story behind it. According to Swadesh, the masterpiece was handcrafted over an entire year by master artisan Anjani Kashyap from Lucknow. The creation incorporated the painstaking Do Taar Chikankari technique along with classic motifs and embroidery styles such as Jaali, Murri, Ghaas Patti, and Balda work.

Instead of opting for a conventional blouse, Nita paired the saree with a custom organza and lace creation by designer Manish Malhotra. The blouse featured delicate pleated textures and sheer detailing, with an interplay of chiffon, lace and embroidery.

Keeping her accessories refined, Nita let the craftsmanship of the saree take centre stage. She styled the look with classic diamond studs, a sleek luxury watch, a diamond bracelet and statement rings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

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Her beauty look followed the same effortless elegance. A glowing, dewy complexion, softly flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and glossy pink lips enhanced her natural features. She completed the ensemble with a middle-parted bun adorned with fresh flowers and a tiny bindi, a timeless finishing touch that beautifully tied the entire look together.