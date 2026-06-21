Natasha Poonawalla Ditches Traditional Blouse, Pairs Banarasi Saree With Rare 1980s YSL Jacket

When it comes to fashion, Indian businesswoman and style icon Natasha Poonawalla rarely follows the rulebook. She writes her own. And her latest look might just be one of her boldest style experiments yet.

Known for championing archival fashion and pushing sartorial boundaries, Natasha recently stepped out in an ensemble that beautifully merged Indian craftsmanship with vintage Western couture.

Decoding Natasha Poonawalla's latest couture moment

In a jaw-dropping photoshoot, Natasha stunned in a stunning real silver zari Banarasi Rangkat saree by Jigyam, a piece rooted in traditional craftsmanship yet bursting with colour. The saree featured intricate jewel-toned floral motifs woven across its fabric, making it a statement piece in its own right.

But instead of teaming it with a conventional blouse, Natasha chose to flip the fashion rulebook on its head. She layered the saree with an ultra-rare vintage jacket from Yves Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 1988-89 Rive Gauche collection. Dating back to the designer's iconic era, the jacket featured dramatic power shoulders and bold geometric detailing in striking shades of teal, magenta and navy. Inspired by Cubist art, the sharp lines and structured silhouette brought a distinctly 1980s edge to the look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the look embraced maximalism in every sense. Natasha elevated the ensemble with layers of statement jewellery from Mehta & Sons and Anjali Bhimrajka Jewels. Multiple diamond and gemstone chokers adorned her neck, while oversized cascading earrings added drama. Stacked bangles and an embellished clutch completed the accessories game.

For beauty, Natasha kept things polished yet powerful. Her hair was neatly slicked into a centre-parted bun, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point. Oversized dark sunglasses added mystery, while glowing skin, softly contoured cheeks and nude lips brought a modern finish to the vintage-inspired ensemble.