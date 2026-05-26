Desi But Make It Modern! Janhvi Kapoor Takes Over Peddi Event In Banarasi Gown With Flowing Dupatta & Ear Cuff Jhumkas

Traditional weaves are getting their main-character moment again, and Janhvi Kapoor clearly knows how to make it fashion. The actress, who has been consistently serving standout ethnic looks during the promotions of Peddi, just gave the timeless Banarasi textile a full-blown modern couture makeover, and honestly, we can’t stop staring.

Janhvi Kapoor's Banarasi gown was desi glam done right

Instead of opting for a classic saree silhouette, Janhvi transformed the iconic Banarasi weave into a structured strapless gown that looked equal parts royal and runway-ready. The ensemble by Anamika Khanna featured a fitted corset-inspired bodice that accentuated her frame while highlighting her neckline and shoulders beautifully.

The gown came drenched in dreamy pastel tones with delicate woven floral motifs spread across the fabric. Hints of gold, blush pink, mint and ivory added a soft luxurious charm to the outfit, while the richness of the Banarasi textile gave the entire look a regal depth. But the real show-stealer was the flowing matching dupatta, draped effortlessly around her arms.

Janhvi kept the styling statement-worthy yet balanced. Instead of layering heavy jewellery, she chose jaw-dropping oxidised silver-toned jhumkas paired with ornate ear cuffs that instantly elevated the look. A delicate arm accessory added another subtle traditional detail without overwhelming the outfit.

For the makeup, the actress opted for radiant skin, softly flushed cheeks, glossy nude-pink lips and fluttery lashes that enhanced the dreamy aesthetic. She tied her hair into a sleek middle-parted bun, allowing the dramatic earrings, neckline and dupatta to remain the focus of the entire ensemble.