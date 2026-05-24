 Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Modern Indian Princess At Peddi Song Launch In Purple Lehenga & Gold Jewels
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Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Modern Indian Princess At Peddi Song Launch In Purple Lehenga & Gold Jewels

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Peddi music launch in Bhopal wearing a regal purple lehenga adorned with zari embroidery, sequins and beadwork. Styled with heavy gold jewellery, a chiffon dupatta and braided hair, the actor served full modern Indian princess energy while attending the event alongside co-star Ram Charan.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Modern Indian Princess At Peddi Song Launch In Purple Lehenga & Gold Jewels
Janhvi Kapoor at Peddi song launch event in Bhopal | Image Courtesy: X (@123teluguofficial)

Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor just delivered another unforgettable ethnic fashion moment, and it's simply straight out of a modern-day royal portrait. Stepping out for the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal alongside co-star Ram Charan, the Bollywood actress embraced full desi princess energy in a richly detailed purple ensemble paired with layers of gold jewellery. 

Decoding Janhvi's desi look for Peddi event

Known for effortlessly balancing traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary styling, Janhvi once again proved why ethnic wear remains one of her strongest fashion territories. For the event, the actress opted for a regal purple lehenga styled by celebrity stylists Meagan Concessio and Shubhra Sharma.

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The attire featured a heavily embroidered blouse designed with a classic round neckline and elbow-length sleeves. It was adorned with intricate sequin work, zari detailing and delicate bead embellishments that elevated the entire look with royal grandeur. 

She paired the blouse with a voluminous lehenga skirt featuring intricate vertical vine-inspired embroidery patterns running throughout the fabric. Adding softness to the richly detailed ensemble was a matching chiffon dupatta adorned with ornate zari embroidery, shimmering sequins and broad gota-style borders. 

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Her jewellery choices perfectly complemented the royal aesthetic. Janhvi accessorised the look with an elaborate gold choker featuring pearl drops and layered detailing that extended dramatically over the neckline. Matching jhumkas with oversized traditional ear attachments, a statement hathphool and rings completed the maximalist Indian jewellery moment.

For hair and makeup, the actress leaned into soft traditional glam. Her makeup featured glowing skin, shimmering golden eyeshadow, softly smoked eyeliner, fluttery lashes and a caramel-toned nude lip. 

She styled her hair in a centre-parted braided hairstyle that beautifully framed the jewellery-heavy look. A tiny purple bindi tied the entire look together while adding an extra desi touch.

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