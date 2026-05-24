'Living His Dream Twice': Makeup Creator Aditya Madiraju Meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes 2026 After Last Year's Viral Moment

For beauty creator Aditya Madiraju, the Cannes Film Festival 2026 turned into a full-circle fairytale moment. A year after his emotional interaction with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went wildly viral online, Aditya once again found himself meeting the Bollywood icon, this time on one of the world’s biggest fashion stages. And honestly, the internet can’t get enough of this reunion.

Aditya reunites with Aishwarya at Cannes

Representing L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2026, Aditya shared a short clip from his latest interaction with Aishwarya on Instagram, calling her “The Queen.” In the now-viral video, the two can be seen warmly greeting each other and shaking hands while Aditya complimented Aishwarya on her stunning Cannes appearance. The interaction may have lasted only a few moments, but fans instantly flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

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“You lived your dream twice,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Amazing. Such a dream.” Several others couldn’t believe the reunion actually happened, dropping reactions like, “Omg he did it again,” and “Iconic OMG.”

Check out the video below:

Aditya himself also made a chic appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year in a sleek all-black ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. He paired the look with bold eye makeup and neatly styled hair, bringing his signature beauty-forward aesthetic to the French Riviera.

Throwback to their viral moment

The reunion carried extra emotional weight because fans still vividly remember Aditya’s viral backstage moment with Aishwarya from last year. For the unversed, during Paris Fashion Week 2025, Aditya had shared a candid conversation with the actor that quickly captured hearts online.

In the video from last year, Aditya shared with Aishwarya, “I just had to tell you something. My husband and I are together because of you.” Shocked, she responded, “What?”

He then explained how he and his husband bonded over their admiration for her during their first date. “My husband and I… On our first date, we spoke about you for 2 hours. And he was like, ‘I married you because you like Aishwarya’,” Aditya shared, while also introducing their daughter Yana through a photo on his phone.

The emotional exchange only became sweeter as Aishwarya warmly responded, “Thank you for all your love.. And what you said earlier to me, that is beautiful… Bless your daughter, big love to you and your husband.”

Before parting ways, Aishwarya even gifted Aditya a lipstick, telling him, “You do magic with makeup. So here, add this to your treasure chest.”

The clip instantly exploded online last year, and now, their Cannes reunion has once again left social media emotional over what many are calling one of the internet’s sweetest celebrity-fan friendships.