Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Ladies Ruled Cannes Film Festival 2026 Like Never Before

Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Instagram

As the curtains slowly come down on the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, one thing becomes crystal clear – Bollywood women absolutely owned the French Riviera this year. From dramatic couture gowns and vintage-inspired glamour to regal sarees and edgy monochrome moments, Indian actresses turned Cannes 2026 into a full-blown fashion spectacle like never before.

Alia Bhatt

After a headline-making debut last year, Alia Bhatt returned to Cannes with an even stronger fashion game. Representing L'Oréal Paris, the actress delivered multiple jaw-dropping moments throughout the festival. She opened her Cannes journey in a hand-painted couture look by That Antique Piece, then took over the iconic red steps in a dreamy blush-toned couture gown by Tamara Ralph featuring a sculpted corset silhouette and romantic draped detailing. The actress then delivered two show-stopping ensembles by Tarun Tahiliani and ended the fashion spree in a custom gown by Danielle Frankel.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes style diary beautifully moved between traditional Indian fashion and global couture. She began with a chic monochrome halter-neck dress before embracing classic desi elegance in an ivory saree styled with bold red lips and statement gold jewellery. Her metallic neon-green Tony Ward Couture gown for the red-carpet appearance quickly became one of the festival’s most talked-about looks. Aditi later wrapped up her fashion run in a classy cream midi dress from Club L London.

Tara Sutaria

Cannes 2026 marked Tara Sutaria's first-ever appearance at the festival, and she fully embraced old-Hollywood glamour. Her first look at the Women in Cinema Gala featured a custom corseted gown from Helsa with striking monochrome detailing. She later switched into a sleek all-black outfit from Rhea Costa before ending her Cannes journey in a dreamy ivory satin gown by Vivienne Westwood paired with dazzling emerald and diamond jewels.

Mouni Roy

Despite constant headlines around her personal life, Mouni Roy remained fully focused on fashion. She kicked off her Cannes appearances in a structured monochrome mini dress layered with an oversized trench coat and stockings. She later paid tribute to Indian craftsmanship in a Gujarati Patola-inspired gown by The House of Patola before embracing red-carpet glamour in a sparkling strapless couture gown accessorised with statement Chopard diamonds. Her black-and-gold pre-amfAR appearance added yet another dramatic chapter to her Cannes fashion streak.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi delivered one of the most diverse fashion line-ups this season. From sharp black pantsuits and structured gowns to regal Banarasi sarees, the actress moved effortlessly between modern glamour and traditional Indian fashion. Her purple Banarasi saree by Shanti Banaras stood out as one of the strongest desi moments at Cannes this year, while her final black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown brought classic elegance to her farewell appearance.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty leaned into effortless Riviera glamour throughout the festival. She started with a custom knit saree by Manish Malhotra at the Bharat Pavilion before turning heads in a bold red sculptural gown by Amit Aggarwal. Her butter-yellow draped dress later became one of Cannes’ most elegant daytime fashion moments, while her final cut-out dress by Elisabetta Franchi added a bold edge.

Urvashi Rautela

If Cannes had an award for making headlines with every appearance, Urvashi would probably win it. The actress delivered one dramatic fashion moment after another, from crystal-studded silver gowns to pearl-covered couture creations. Her diamond-inspired Judith Leiber clutch, reportedly worth ₹5 lakh, quickly went viral online, while her gold-and-white saree inspired by Gigi Haidi sparked major conversations on social media throughout the festival.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez chose understated glamour over loud couture this year. Her custom black mini dress styled with dazzling Chopard jewellery delivered classic elegance, while her strapless Richard Quinn gown at the Global Gift Foundation Gala brought polished red carpet glamour.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The true Cannes queen arrived fashionably late and instantly stole the spotlight. Aishwarya’s first red carpet appearance featured an exquisite midnight-blue couture creation by Amit Aggarwal. The sculptural crystal-studded gown reportedly took over 1,500 hours to create and featured dramatic shoulders, satin gloves and flowing drapes. She later softened the mood in a romantic blush gown by Sophie Couture for the Lights on Women’s Worth event.