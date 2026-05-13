Alia Bhatt Brings Desi Drama To Cannes 2026 In Ivory Saree-Inspired Gown, Pairs With Traditional Nose Pin & Ear-Cuffs

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | X

Alia Bhatt is clearly making the Cannes Film Festival 2026 her personal fashion runway. After already serving multiple glamorous appearances, the actress stepped out for the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion on May 13 and delivered yet another standout moment, this time blending Indian tradition with couture drama in the most elegant way possible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alia Bhatt brings desi elegance in saree-inspired gown

Bathed in the golden Riviera sunlight, Alia embraced an “east meets west” aesthetic in a custom ivory ensemble inspired by the timeless Indian saree. The actress attended the Bharat Pavilion celebrations alongside members of the Indian film delegation, bringing a strong desi touch to the global stage.

For her third Cannes appearance, Alia wore an ivory silk saree-inspired gown that beautifully merged traditional draping with modern structure. The outfit featured a fitted corset-style bodice with a deep neckline, continuing the sculpted silhouettes she has leaned into throughout her Cannes wardrobe this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What truly elevated the ensemble, however, was the saree-inspired drape. The fabric was pleated and styled across one shoulder like a classic pallu, flowing effortlessly into a dramatic train that moved gracefully behind her. The gown was adorned with intricate floral bead embroidery across the silk fabric, creating a soft vine-like texture that added romance and depth to the look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding a stronger Indian touch to the global couture ensemble, Alia accessorised the outfit with a traditional nose pin and statement traditional earrings and ear cuffs that instantly stood out against the minimalist ivory palette.

Her glam remained soft, allowing the outfit to remain the hero. With subtle makeup and an open wavy hairstyle, Alia once again proved that she knows exactly how to balance international red-carpet glamour with Indian craftsmanship and heritage.