'No One Is Interested In Her': Alia Bhatt Ignored By Photographers On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet, Indian Fans Say, 'That's Embarrassing' - Video

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet |

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt finally made her glamorous appearance at the opening night of Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 12, but it wasn’t just her couture look that grabbed attention online. A now-viral red carpet clip has sparked intense discussion among Indian fans after many noticed photographers seemingly overlooking the actress during her big moment.

Photographers ignore Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026

In the video now making rounds on the internet, Alia is seen confidently stepping onto the iconic Cannes red carpet, smiling brightly, waving at the crowd, and blowing flying kisses while posing for cameras.

However, social media users quickly pointed out that several international photographers in the background appeared more focused on other celebrities nearby, leading to debates online about whether the actress was being ignored.

Indians react

The moment triggered mixed reactions across the internet. “My heart breaks here,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Baat toh sahi hai.. Koi photo hi nahi le raha.. She is also looking awkward Anyways, the smile she carried throughout is showing she is strong.”

Some praised her confidence, while others called the situation “embarrassing and disrespectful.” Another user wrote, “Who is she even waving at and blowing a kiss to??? Love her confidence.”

What she wore on the red carpet?

For her Cannes red carpet debut this year as a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, Alia chose a blush-toned couture gown by Tamara Ralph. The strapless ensemble featured a sculpted corset bodice with a curved neckline, while a flowing drape around her arms added a subtle Indian-inspired touch.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress completed the look with statement gemstone jewellery that added extra sparkle to her appearance.