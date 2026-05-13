Alia Bhatt's Rare Cannes 2026 Necklace With '169 Carat Pink-Coral' Shine On Red Carpet In Desi Dupatta-Style Gown

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look | Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt delivered one of the most breathtaking fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, and while her dreamy couture gown made headlines, it was her rare pink-coral necklace that truly stole the spotlight. Representing L'Oréal Paris at the festival's opening ceremony, Alia embraced soft glamour in the most elegant way possible, serving a look that blended international couture with subtle desi-inspired drama.

Take a look:

Alia's rare necklace that became the real showstopper

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Alia's peachy red-carpet ensemble was accentuated with a jaw-dropping high-jewellery creation that instantly became one of the most talked-about accessories of the evening.

The stunning necklace featured an impressive 168.27 carats of rare pink coral stones, carefully curated to complement the soft peach palette of her outfit. At the centre sat a stupendous 5.53-carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, known for its exceptional clarity and brilliance.

To complete the jewellery styling, Alia paired the necklace with elegant square-cut diamond earrings and a dazzling asscher-cut diamond ring by Chopard, letting the jewels do as much talking as her gown.

Her dreamy dupatta-inspired couture moment

For her first Cannes Film Festival red-carpet appearance this year, Alia slipped into a custom peach couture gown by designer Tamara Ralph. The ethereal ensemble perfectly captured modern princess energy while subtly nodding to Indian draping aesthetics.

The strapless gown featured a sculpted corset-inspired bodice with a dramatic sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette that beautifully highlighted her frame. While the structure of the dress felt sleek and contemporary, the real magic came from the sheer flowing stole wrapped around her arms. Resembling a soft chiffon dupatta floating behind her, the dramatic drape added movement and a romantic old-world charm to the look.

Keeping the glam soft and luminous, Alia opted for glowing skin, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, muted shimmer on the eyes, and glossy nude-pink lips. Her side-parted voluminous waves completed the look, bringing effortless old-Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera red carpet.