Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In White Pantsuit By Chinese Designer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet |

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clearly saved one of her boldest fashion moments for the finale. As the curtains came down on the iconic Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 23, the Bollywood icon stepped onto the red carpet in a jaw-dropping all-white pantsuit look that has the whole internet obsessed.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2026 last look

For the closing ceremony, Aishwarya slipped into a custom creation by Chinese designer Cheney Chan, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. The monochrome ensemble reimagined the classic tuxedo through a maximalist couture lens.

The actress donned a chic white blazer featuring shimmering sequin embellishments all over. The sharply tailored silhouette was elevated with dramatic padded shoulders, layered notch lapels and delicate lace detailing peeking out from the cuffs.

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The fitted waistline beautifully sculpted her frame, while an ornate crystal-studded front closure added a jewel-like touch to the structured jacket. Underneath, Aishwarya layered the blazer over a matching white bustier featuring lace embroidery that subtly peeked through.

She paired the statement jacket with flared white trousers drenched in silver sequins, adding fluidity and glamour to the power-packed silhouette. But what truly shifted the outfit into dramatic Cannes territory was the feathered boa-style shawl draped around her shoulders. Complete with sculptural cat-ear-inspired detailing, the accessory added a camp-inspired twist to the otherwise polished tailoring.

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Keeping the accessories minimal, Aishwarya let the ensemble do all the talking. She styled the look with white peep-toe heels and diamond-studded rings. For makeup, the actress embraced a richer beauty palette with effortless base, rosy cheeks, dramatic winged eyeliner, shimmering eye makeup, softly bronzed skin and glossy lips.

Her burgundy-toned hair was left open in soft blowout waves with a side parting, adding effortless glamour to the sharp silhouette. The final result was equal parts chic, edgy and couture-heavy, proving once again why Aishwarya continues to reign supreme on the Cannes red carpet.