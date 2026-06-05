Karan Johar Takes Over Roland Garros 2026 As Elite Rolex Guest In Chic Blazer Look With Tennis Racket Embroidery

From making history at the Met Gala earlier this year to now taking in one of the biggest sporting events in the world, Karan Johar is having quite the global moment. The filmmaker recently attended Roland-Garros 2026 in Paris as a guest of luxury watchmaker Rolex, where he witnessed the thrilling men's quarter-finals while serving a fashion statement of his own from the stands.

Karan Johar's take on the Roland-Garros experience

Sharing glimpses from his Paris outing on Instagram, Karan reflected on the unforgettable experience of watching world-class tennis live. "It was an absolute honour to be invited by @rolex to the Roland Garros 2026 (@rolandgarros) to witness the men's quarter finals. The grit, grace and passion of the sport is truly felt when you're watching it live and seeing the players give it their all."

Drawing a life lesson from the sport, he added, "It continues to remind me how the next shot is always more important than the last mistake you made… much like life!"

The filmmaker also expressed gratitude to his hosts, thanking Alexandre Tabary-Devisme for the warm welcome and Kapoor Watch for their hospitality, calling the experience one that would remain etched in his memory.

Decoding his courtside look

If there is one thing Karan never misses, it is a chance to dress for the occasion. For his Roland-Garros appearance, the filmmaker embraced classic courtside sophistication with a playful fashion twist.

He stepped out in a sharply tailored navy-blue blazer elevated with striking white detailing that instantly caught the eye. The standout feature, however, was the intricate tennis racket embroidery woven into the design, a subtle yet stylish nod to the iconic tournament.

Underneath, Karan layered the blazer over a crisp white shirt and paired it with perfectly tailored white trousers. He further completed the ensemble with a multi-toned patterned tie that brought colour and dimension to the look.

Karan's accessories stayed true to his signature aesthetic with a luxurious wristwatch, his trademark oversized sunglasses, and polished formal shoes, rounding off the look with suave style.