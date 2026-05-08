Karan Johar's Maharaja-Inspired Jewellery At Met Gala 2026 After-Party Breaks The Internet: Check Out

Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 after-party look | Instagram

Karan Johar clearly wasn't done serving fashion moments after his grand Met Gala 2026 debut. After turning heads on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet in his dramatic Raja Ravi Varma-inspired ensemble, the Indian filmmaker arrived at the after-party with yet another jaw-dropping look, and this time, it was his Maharaja-inspired jewellery that truly stole the spotlight.

Take a look:

Karan Johar’s regal Met Gala after-party look

For the Met Gala 2026 after-party, Karan embraced understated luxury in an all-black chic ensemble by Dries Van Noten. The filmmaker wore a relaxed black shirt with a few buttons left casually open, layered under a sharp blazer and paired with classic tailored trousers. While the silhouette itself was sleek and minimal, intricate embellished detailing along the waistline and blazer hem added a subtle couture edge to the monochrome look.

But the true spotlight belonged to his statement jewellery pieces from his own label, Tyaani Jewellery. Karan accentuated his black look with a statement multi-gemstone necklace inspired by India's royal heritage. Featuring rich emerald tones, ruby-coloured stones, antique gold detailing, and intricate craftsmanship, the necklace reflected the grandeur of jewels once worn by Indian Maharajas. The structured design also subtly drew inspiration from traditional temple architecture.

He further paired it with bold rings influenced by classic Kundan and Jadau craftsmanship. Oversized gemstones, layered halos, and vintage-inspired gold finishes gave the jewellery a regal yet modern feel.

Karan completed the styling with his signature black sunglasses and polished shoes, keeping things elegant without overpowering the look. Interestingly, the filmmaker also wore the same jewellery pieces during his Met Gala red carpet debut earlier in the evening.

His Raja Ravi Varma-inspired Met Gala debut

Earlier that night, Karan made a dramatic Met Gala debut in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra inspired by legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. Titled Framed in Eternity, the look featured a sharply tailored power-shouldered jacket paired with a nearly six-foot-long cape that flowed behind him like a moving artwork.

The cape was adorned with hand-painted motifs inspired by Ravi Varma’s iconic visual language, including lotuses, ornate pillars, and swans. Finished with layered embroidery, textured detailing, and luminous painted surfaces, the ensemble transformed Karan into what looked like a walking canvas celebrating Indian art and craftsmanship on fashion’s biggest stage.