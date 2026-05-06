Ananya Birla Turns MF Hussain's Iconic Painting Into Corset For Met Gala 2026 After-Party, Pairs With Her Personal Necklace

Ananya Birla's Met Gala 2026 after-party look | Instagram

If there's one Indian name fully owning the fashion-meets-art brief at the Met Gala 2026, it's Ananya Birla. After making a jaw-dropping debut in the masked Robert Wun look earlier in the night, the businesswoman and daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla dialled up the drama for the after-party with a look that quite literally turned art into couture.

Take a look:

Ananya Birla honours MF Husain’s art into a corset moment

For the GQ Met Gala 2026 after-party, Ananya stepped out in a custom demi-couture gown by Harris Reed, inspired by a masterpiece from M. F. Husain. Her final look for the gala reimagined 'the woman with the sitar’ painting, a cherished part of the Birla family’s personal collection, into a sculptural corset that felt both intimate and iconic.

The structured bodice rose dramatically, partially framing her face and creating a powerful, almost armour-like silhouette. With long sleeves and an open back, the corset was paired with a fitted skirt that flowed into a soft train.

While the front was a living piece of wearable art, the real drama unfolded at the back. The rear of the corset featured a bold lace-up detail that revealed a statement diamond necklace with rich ruby and emerald tones from her personal collection. She paired it with matching emerald earrings, letting the craftsmanship do all the talking.

Her beauty look remained polished with kohled eyes, softly sculpted cheeks, and nude hues, while a sleek bun kept all attention on the ensemble.

Another after-party look that turned heads

Ananya kicked off her Met Gala 2026 after-party appearances with a bold, head-turning look titled "The Bronze Woman – The Aftermath I". For this first outing, she leaned into a metallic, molten, and almost surreal aesthetic, setting the tone for a night where fashion truly blurred into art.

Designed by Ashi Studio, the ensemble featured a sculpted silhouette with a glowing, bronze-like finish. The bodice was adorned with custom jewels, including yellow diamonds and a cognac stone that added depth and richness.

From a masked debut to a molten bronze fantasy and painting-turned-corset, Ananya clearly didn’t just attend the Met; she turned it into her personal art gallery.