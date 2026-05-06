Karan Johar At Met Gala 2026: What Does Shah Rukh Khan Have To Do With KJo's Red Carpet Debut?

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala | Instagram

When Karan Johar finally stepped onto the Met Gala 2026 red carpet, it wasn't just a fashion moment; it was a deeply personal milestone. Making history as the first Indian filmmaker to attend the prestigious event, KJo arrived in a jaw-dropping custom creation by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the timeless artistry of Raja Ravi Varma. But behind the couture and cameras, there was an emotional story that brought him here.

Karan Johar's emotional Met connection with SRK

In a candid chat with the BBC at the event, Karan revealed that the one person who made this moment feel even more meaningful was Shah Rukh Khan. With SRK having walked the Met carpet the previous year, Karan reflected on how their journeys seemed to reflect each other.

He said, "Well, for me it's so emotional. Shah Rukh is such a large part of my career repertoire. I've done my first five films with him and he's the reason I stand here today. So for him to have come last year and me this year, it's like life feels like a complete circle."

Fashion, films and representing India

Beyond the emotional tribute, Karan also spoke about his deep-rooted connection with fashion. For him, style has never been separate from storytelling; it’s always been part of his cinematic language.

He shared, "Fashion has been a huge part of my cinema. It's also a massive hobby of mine, but I've also tried to integrate fashion through storytelling and through characters through the years and through my films. I'm just glad to represent India at the Met, especially when the theme is ‘Fashion is Art’."