BTS Meets iShowSpeed & Justin Bieber At FIFA 2026 In Viral Videos, Becomes First Ever K-Pop Band To Ever Perform At World Cup

BTS at FIFA World Cup 2026 |

Football's biggest night wasn't just about Spain lifting the trophy. For millions of BTS fans around the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final became a landmark moment in K-pop history. As FIFA introduced its first-ever official halftime show, BTS stepped onto the world's biggest football stage, delivering a performance that instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament. And once the music ended, the backstage celebrations were just getting started.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BTS scripts FIFA history

The World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey made history by introducing an official halftime show for the first time. The entertainment segment stretched for nearly 12 minutes and featured global superstars including Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York's PS22 Chorus, with the performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

For ARMY, however, the biggest highlight was seeing all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, perform together during football's biggest event.

The group performed their global smash hit Dynamite, becoming the first K-pop group to headline the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The milestone also carried extra significance for longtime fans. Back in 2022, Jungkook made history as the first Asian artist to perform an official FIFA World Cup anthem with Dreamers. Four years later, the entire group created another unforgettable chapter by taking the halftime stage together.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IShowSpeed's surprise BTS encounter goes viral

One of the most entertaining backstage moments came through American streamer IShowSpeed, who unexpectedly crossed paths with BTS behind the scenes. The internet personality immediately recognised RM and J-Hope and couldn't hide his excitement, repeatedly exclaiming, "Oh my God! BTS! Can I get a picture?"

J-Hope was the first to welcome him, greeting Speed with a handshake before pulling him into an enthusiastic hug. One by one, Speed greeted every member, exchanging hugs and handshakes before showing off one of his trademark backflips, which left the group laughing and cheering.

Jungkook was also seen celebrating the interaction with an energetic hug, while the entire group happily posed for a photo with the streamer.

Still visibly overwhelmed, Speed repeatedly called the moment "lit" and told the members he was a huge fan. RM responded warmly, revealing that he enjoys watching Speed's videos, making the wholesome interaction even more memorable.

Adding to the excitement, BTS later reposted clips from the meeting on their official Instagram account. Fans also loved seeing Speed dancing along to Dynamite during the halftime performance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

V and Justin Bieber's wholesome moment wins hearts

Another off-stage interaction quickly captured social media's attention as BTS reunited with fellow halftime performer Justin Bieber. For years, BTS members, especially Jungkook, have openly spoken about admiring Bieber's music, making the meeting particularly meaningful for fans.

Following Justin's performance, V (Kim Taehyung) was seen congratulating the Canadian pop star before sharing a warm hug. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the interaction between two of pop music's biggest names.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding fuel to the excitement, V also interacted with Justin's Instagram post after the event, commenting, "My star hallelujah," while several backstage clips showed BTS and Bieber chatting, smiling and dancing together ahead of the historic halftime performance.