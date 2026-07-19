FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: When & Where To Watch BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber And Madonna's Historic Halftime Show In India

Football fans are in for something they've never seen before. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final isn't just about crowning the next world champion, it's also set to rewrite tournament history with a blockbuster halftime show featuring some of the biggest names in global music. As Argentina and Spain prepare for the biggest match of the tournament, millions of viewers will also be tuning in for a once-in-a-lifetime entertainment spectacle starring BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and many more.

FIFA brings Super Bowl-style entertainment to the World Cup

For the very first time, FIFA is introducing an official halftime performance during the World Cup final, taking inspiration from the iconic Super Bowl entertainment format. The show will unfold at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as football and music come together on the sport's biggest stage.

The organisers have promised an ambitious production featuring spectacular visuals, large-scale staging and memorable collaborations, making it one of the most anticipated moments of the tournament.

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Global music icons share one stage

Leading the line-up is K-pop phenomenon BTS, whose appearance has sent ARMY into celebration mode. Fresh off their ongoing ARIRANG world tour, the group is expected to perform a selection of their biggest international hits.

Joining them is Colombian superstar Shakira, whose association with the FIFA World Cup spans more than a decade thanks to unforgettable anthems like Waka Waka and La La La.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will also take the stage, alongside music legend Madonna, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and New York’s PS22 Chorus, with the performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Although FIFA has kept the complete setlist under wraps, fans can expect a high-energy production packed with chart-topping hits and impressive visual effects.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

The title clash between Argentina and Spain will be played on Sunday, July 19 (local time) at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For viewers in India, the match begins at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20. The historic halftime show will take place midway through the final before play resumes.

Where can you watch it in India?

Indian football fans can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live on the Sports18 network, while online streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Those looking to enjoy the atmosphere with fellow fans can also head to several live screening venues across Mumbai, including dedicated viewing zones at Mumbai Airport, along with watch parties hosted at Fairmont Mumbai, La Panthera, Drunch, Millo, Bar Stock Exchange and more.