FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Screening In Mumbai: Watch Argentina Vs Spain Clash At Top City Bars & More

Football's biggest night is finally here. After weeks of unforgettable goals, dramatic upsets and edge-of-the-seat matches, the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes down to one blockbuster clash, Argentina vs Spain. The final kicks off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20, after starting at 7 pm GMT on Sunday, July 19, at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

If you're in Mumbai and don't want to watch history unfold from your couch, several restaurants, bars and even Mumbai Airport are hosting live screenings with giant screens, match-night menus and an atmosphere that promises to feel almost like being inside the stadium.

Mumbai Airport

Flying during the World Cup final? You won't have to miss a minute of the action. As per media reports, Mumbai Airport has installed large LED screens across both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, allowing passengers to catch the final while waiting to board. Whether you're relaxing near your departure gate or grabbing a bite before your flight, the match will be playing throughout the terminals.

Where: Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

La Panthera

La Panthera is transforming into a football fan zone for the final. Along with the live screening, guests can tuck into European comfort food, including Scamorza Arancini, Chicken Wings, Gambas al Ajillo, sliders and signature Neapolitan pizzas. Sangria pitchers, margaritas, picantes and beer bucket deals complete the match-night experience.

Where: La Panthera, BKC

Fairmont Mumbai

One of the city's biggest official watch parties is taking place inside the Infinity Ballroom at Fairmont Mumbai. Expect massive screens, immersive sound, fan engagement activities, live entertainment, giveaways and curated food and beverage experiences that turn the World Cup final into a full-fledged celebration.

Where: Fairmont Mumbai, Vile Parle

Millo

Vegetarian restaurant Millo is screening both the semi-finals and the final, making it an ideal destination for football lovers looking for a relaxed viewing experience. The venue is also offering one-plus-one deals on select beers and wines throughout the screenings.

Where: Millo, Lower Parel

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Drunch

Drunch promises stadium-like energy with giant screens, premium indoor seating and a crowd ready to cheer every goal. Guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, food specials and a lively atmosphere while watching Argentina and Spain battle for football's biggest prize.

Where: Drunch, Andheri West

Bar Stock Exchange

If you love pairing football with good food and drinks, Bar Stock Exchange is screening the final at both its Juhu and Chembur outlets. Known for its stock-market-inspired pricing on beverages, the venue offers a fun setting to catch every moment of the title clash with friends.

Where: Bar Stock Exchange, Juhu and Chembur