From Mughlai Feasts To Cocktail Takeovers: Best Food Events Happening In Mumbai

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Mumbai's food calendar is packed with exciting experiences over the weekend, making it the perfect time to step out and explore something new. Whether you're in the mood for a lavish Mughlai feast, want to perfect buttery croissants, sip inventive cocktails or indulge in a themed brunch, there's something for every kind of foodie. Here's where you should head next.

Royal feast at The Nawab's Table

If rich Mughlai flavours are your comfort food, this limited-time culinary showcase deserves a spot on your weekend plans. Curated by Chef Aditya Sahu, The Nawab's Table revisits royal Mughlai recipes with a fresh, contemporary twist while staying true to their signature aromas and indulgent flavours. Don't leave without trying the Pistachio Shahi Tukda and Baby Gulab Jamuns served with malai.

When: July 19 | 12:30 PM onwards

Where: Barbeque Nation, Andheri

Croissant-making workshop at Artisan

Always wanted to master bakery-style croissants? Head to Artisan at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, where Pastry Chef Nilesh Dewulkar will guide participants through the basics of creating flaky, buttery croissants during an interactive masterclass. The session also includes an elegant petite high tea.

When: July 18 | 4 PM – 6 PM

Where: Artisan, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sunday brunch at The St. Regis

The Brunch on the Table experience at The St. Regis Mumbai goes beyond a regular buffet. Every month introduces a different theme, combining curated menus with storytelling, culture and community. It's a relaxed afternoon perfect for families and friends looking to enjoy a leisurely Sunday meal.

When: July 19 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: Café by The St. Regis, Phoenix

Cocktail takeover at Olive Bar & Kitchen

Cocktail enthusiasts should make a beeline for Olive Bar & Kitchen, where Bengaluru's acclaimed Bar Wild is taking over the O Bar for one evening. Expect innovative drinks crafted using indigenous botanicals, local ingredients and unexpected flavour combinations by guest mixologists Alexander Martinez and Kasandra Derkach.

When: July 23 | 8:30 PM onwards

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra

Lebanese dinner feast at Fairfield

Take your taste buds on a Middle Eastern journey with Nostalgia Nights, a special Lebanese-themed buffet at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West. From freshly prepared mezze and live grills to traditional breads, hearty mains and decadent desserts, the spread celebrates the comforting flavours of Lebanese cuisine.

When: July 18 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Pana All Day Dining, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West