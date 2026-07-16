It's Official! Spain To Face Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final On July 19

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

Spain and Argentina will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after winning their respective semi-final matches. Spain defeated France 2-0 to book their place in the title clash, while Argentina edged England 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The summit clash at MetLife Stadium promises to be one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

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The final is expected to be headlined by a fascinating battle between Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Argentina captain Lionel Messi. At just 19, Yamal has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the tournament, while Messi is aiming to cap another remarkable World Cup campaign with a second consecutive title. The contest between the former Barcelona superstar and the current, could well be symbolised as a passing of the torch.

Spain enter the final on the back of an impressive unbeaten run, with Luis de la Fuente's side displaying attacking flair and defensive solidity throughout the tournament. Their victory over France underlined their credentials as serious title contenders. La Roja will now look to lift their second World Cup trophy and their first since triumphing in South Africa in 2010.

Argentina, meanwhile, are one win away from successfully defending the title they won in Qatar in 2022. Lionel Scaloni's side has once again relied on its experience, resilience and ability to deliver in crucial moments. The South Americans are chasing a record-extending fourth World Cup crown.