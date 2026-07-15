'Time Traveller Predicted 5 Years Ago': Viral 2021 X Post About Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Run Stuns Football Fans

A social media post published on X in July 2021 has unexpectedly gone viral after Spain secured a 2-0 victory over France in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The reason behind the renewed attention is remarkable. The post, shared five years ago, predicted both Spain's journey to the World Cup final and the exact 2-0 scoreline against France. With Spain now one win away from lifting the trophy, football fans have been revisiting the prediction in disbelief.

If Spain go on to win the tournament, the viral prediction will have been completely fulfilled. For now, one major part of it has already become reality as Spain have booked their place in the final.

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Argentina and England set for high-stakes semi-final clash

Spain now await the winner of the second semi-final between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Harry Kane's England, a match that promises to be one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament.

Both nations have taken different routes to reach this stage, but each enters the contest with genuine hopes of winning the World Cup. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge Spain for football's biggest prize.

A rivalry that has produced world cup classics

The upcoming encounter also marks the first competitive meeting between Argentina and England since the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Few international rivalries carry as much history. Their contests have regularly produced unforgettable moments that have become part of football folklore.

Perhaps the most famous meeting came in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico, where Argentina defeated England 2-1. Diego Maradona scored twice, first with the controversial "Hand of God" goal before producing a stunning solo effort that is widely considered one of the greatest goals ever scored in World Cup history.

After eliminating France with an impressive 2-0 performance, Spain have moved within touching distance of another World Cup triumph. Victory in the final would hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their historic success in 2010.