Has Lionel Messi Ever Faced England In His 21-Year-Long Argentina Career? The Answer May Surprise Fans

Lionel Messi | Zee5

Football star and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has played against almost every major football nation during his long international career. But there is one surprising name missing from the list, and that is England.

Yes, Messi has never faced England at senior international level. The Argentina legend is now set to play against the Three Lions for the first time in his 21-year international career when Argentina meet England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday (July 16).

Messi Has Never Played Against England

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 as an 18-year-old. Since then, he has played 200 matches for his country and faced teams from across the world. However, he has never played against England.

Argentina and England last met in a friendly in Geneva in 2005. Messi missed that match after being suspended following the red card he received on his Argentina debut against Hungary.

The two countries have not faced each other since. This means the World Cup semi-final will be Messi's first-ever senior international match against England.

What Did Messi Say About Facing England?

Messi himself admitted that England are the one major team he has not faced.

"I have played against everyone except England and it is special because they are a major nation, a powerhouse," Messi said after Argentina's quarter-final win against Switzerland.

The match will be even more special as it comes in a World Cup semi-final with Argentina just one victory away from another final.

Messi Chasing More World Cup History

The 39-year-old has already scored 21 World Cup goals in a record 32 appearances. He is also aiming to lead Argentina to a third World Cup final in four editions.

Argentina are trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

For Messi, however, the England clash brings something completely new. After more than two decades in an Argentina shirt, he will finally face the Three Lions for the first time.

One of the few boxes left unchecked in Messi's remarkable international career is finally set to be ticked.