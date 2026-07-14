FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Jennifer Hudson Headline Star Studded Line Up

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be preceded by a star-studded closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19. Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem ahead of football's biggest match. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm local time, 90 minutes before kick-off.

Global music stars Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams will perform during the ceremony. Internet personality IShowSpeed will also be part of the entertainment lineup, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is set to make a special appearance. FIFA said more artists and special guests will be announced in the coming days.

The ceremony will celebrate the conclusion of the largest FIFA World Cup in history. The expanded tournament featured 48 teams competing across three host nations and 16 Host Cities. FIFA said the show has been produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio to celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit of the competition.

Fans attending the final have been encouraged to arrive at the stadium well before kick-off. Gates will open at 11 am local time, with fan activations, entertainment and exclusive experiences scheduled before the ceremony. The closing ceremony will officially bring the curtain down on the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The closing ceremony is separate from the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show, which will take place during the final match. While the pre-match spectacle is designed to celebrate the tournament's conclusion, the halftime show will feature a different lineup and production. FIFA has said both events will serve as distinct highlights of the final, with more details about the halftime entertainment to be announced separately.