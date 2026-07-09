Justin Bieber Set To Co-Headline With Madonna, Shakira & BTS At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber/Shakira/Instagram

Justin Bieber has officially joined an already star-studded lineup for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, with FIFA confirming that the Canadian pop sensation will co-headline alongside global music icons Madonna, Shakira and K-pop supergroup BTS. The historic performance will take place during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, marking a new era for football's biggest event by introducing a Super Bowl-style halftime spectacle.

The halftime show is being produced in collaboration with Global Citizen and is expected to last around 11 minutes during the interval of the World Cup final. FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed Bieber's inclusion, saying the performance will unite music and football while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. Bieber also expressed his excitement, describing the FIFA World Cup as a unique event that brings billions of people together across cultures and nations.

The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will feature several additional appearances, including Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus. Organisers hope the performance will become one of the most-watched musical events in history, combining the global appeal of football with some of the biggest names in international music.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show represents a significant shift in the tournament's entertainment presentation. Inspired by the success of the NFL's Super Bowl halftime performances, FIFA is aiming to create a cultural spectacle that extends beyond the football pitch and appeals to audiences across the globe. While the move has generated enormous excitement among music fans, it has also sparked debate among traditional football supporters over extending the halftime interval for such a production.

With Justin Bieber now joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS, anticipation for the World Cup final has reached another level. The combination of four global music powerhouses performing during the biggest match in football promises a landmark moment in sports entertainment, adding another layer of spectacle to what is already expected to be one of the most-watched sporting events in history.