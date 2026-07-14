 BTS' J-Hope Wears 'Om' Bandana During Arirang Munchin Concert, Indian Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch Video
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BTS' J-Hope Wears 'Om' Bandana During Arirang Munchin Concert, Indian Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch Video

BTS' J-Hope grabbed Indian fans' attention during the ARIRANG World Tour concert in Munich by wearing a green Flash Bandana from Cactus Plant Flea Market featuring repeated 'Om' (ॐ) symbols. As concert clips went viral, Indian ARMY flooded social media with excited reactions, while others noted the accessory has been part of the rapper's wardrobe before.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
BTS' J-Hope Wears 'Om' Bandana During Arirang Munchin Concert, Indian Fans Can't Keep Calm - Watch Video

BTS member J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, knows how to get fans talking with his effortless fashion, but this time it wasn't just his outfit that stole the spotlight. During the ARIRANG World Tour stop in Munich, the rapper-dancer's choice of a green bandana sparked excitement among Indian ARMY after eagle-eyed fans noticed it featured the sacred 'Om' symbol. As clips from the concert went viral online, social media quickly filled with reactions from delighted fans.

J-Hope rocks green look with desi twist

During the soundcheck, J-Hope embraced his signature laid-back streetwear aesthetic. He paired an oversized green shirt with denim bottoms, white socks, comfy slides and his trademark sunglasses. The relaxed styling was elevated by a statement green bandana tied around his head, becoming the highlight of his look.

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The accessory is the Flash Bandana Green from Cactus Plant Flea Market, known for its playful artwork. While it carries a classic paisley-inspired design with curved motifs, floral details, decorative swirls, dotted accents and geometric borders, fans were quick to notice the repeated white 'Om' (ॐ) symbols woven into the print. The bandana also features a cheerful smiling sun at its centre, surrounded by tiny floral elements.

Cactus Plant Flea Market Flash Bandana Green

Cactus Plant Flea Market Flash Bandana Green | Image Courtesy: StockX website

For the unversed, the Om symbol holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism and is regarded as the primordial sound of the universe. Its appearance on J-Hope's bandana instantly caught the attention of Indian fans, many of whom were thrilled to spot the sacred motif during his performance.

Indian fans react

Soon after videos surfaced online, Indian ARMY flooded the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, "I am so happy Om 🕉️🕉️." Another commented, "Really OMG I am happy 🥹🥹." A third simply wrote, "Jai Mata Di ❤️🙌."

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Some fans also offered a different perspective, with one user commenting, "That has absolutely nothing to do with India. That is the Om symbol, the sound of our Creator, God." Another pointed out that J-Hope had worn the same bandana before, suggesting it is simply one of his favourite fashion accessories.

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