The Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley Marries For The Third Time; Bride Natalie Kuckenburg Keeps It Low-Key In Simple White Dress

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg's wedding | Instagram

After years of keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley and model Natalie Kuckenburg have officially begun a new chapter together. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones, choosing a celebration that reflected simplicity over extravagance. While the wedding itself was extremely private, the newlyweds delighted fans by sharing heartfelt glimpses from their special day online.

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg are officially married

Natalie announced the happy news on Instagram on July 13 by posting a series of wedding photographs that captured some of the couple's most memorable moments. Accompanying the pictures was the sweet caption, "Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg," a nod to their beloved dog, who also played a role in the ceremony.

The wedding comes after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Italy in 2025. At the time, Natalie revealed the engagement with a simple yet heartfelt Instagram post that read "Yes," alongside a photo of her engagement ring and the words "Always and forever."

This marks a new beginning for Wesley, whose latest wedding is his third. The actor was previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013, followed by his marriage to jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, which lasted from 2019 until their divorce in 2022.

Bride keeps her style minimal

Rather than opting for an ornate princess-style gown, Natalie chose an elegant minimalist design by celebrated bridal label Galia Lahav. Her white gown featured delicate spaghetti straps, a subtle sweetheart neckline and a sleek floor-length silhouette that softly skimmed the body.

Keeping with the understated aesthetic, Natalie skipped statement jewellery and accessorised with only her wedding ring and minimal pieces. A pair of pointed ivory pumps completed the monochromatic bridal ensemble.

Her beauty look remained equally effortless. Radiant skin, softly defined eyes, lightly flushed cheeks and nude lips created a naturally fresh finish. She styled her brunette hair in loose, polished waves with a centre part, adding softness and romance without overpowering the simplicity of the gown.

Meanwhile, Wesley complemented his bride's low-key aesthetic in a tailored blue suit paired with a crisp shirt and classic black tie.