Newlyweds Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's FIRST Photos After Wedding Go Viral, Singer Wows In Pink Floral Dress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a wedding | Image Courtesy: X (@swifferupdates)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially stepping into married life, and fans cannot get enough. Just a week after their much-talked-about wedding in New York, the newlyweds have been photographed together for the first time, sending Swifties into a frenzy. While the couple is still keeping their official wedding portraits private, these candid images have already broken the internet.

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Taylor, Travis make their first appearance as husband & wife

According to Page Six, the couple recently attended the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. Holding hands as they walked into the venue, Taylor and Travis looked every bit the newlywed couple, with their relaxed chemistry quickly going viral across social media.

Before heading to California, reports suggested that the pair had spent time in Montana with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, before flying west for the wedding festivities.

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Duo stun in chic looks

Although the designer details of Taylor's ensemble have not been revealed, the singer appeared effortlessly elegant in a dreamy strapless gown featuring soft shades of pink and intricate floral brocade throughout. The dress featured a structured corset-inspired bodice that flowed into a voluminous pleated skirt, creating a timeless princess-style silhouette.

Taylor completed the ensemble with delicate jewellery, including a fine chain necklace, dainty earrings, sparkling diamond rings and a sleek bracelet. Her beauty look remained understated with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, soft nude lips and her signature face-framing bangs left loose around her face.

Matching Taylor's refined aesthetic, Travis Kelce opted for a classic grey double-breasted suit layered over a crisp white dress shirt and coordinating tie. He finished the polished ensemble with black leather dress shoes and dark sunglasses, choosing a clean and sophisticated look.

Wedding photos are still under wraps

The appearance comes just days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly exchanged vows during a lavish celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The wedding quickly became one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

While official wedding photographs are yet to be released, reports suggest Taylor plans to share them herself. It has already been confirmed that she walked down the aisle in a custom Dior bridal gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, who also created Travis Kelce's wedding attire.