Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran & Other Guests Attend In Style

Guests arriving at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York | Image Courtesy: X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife! After one of the most talked-about celebrity romances in recent years, the singer and NFL star has finally said "I do," kicking off a spectacular wedding celebration inside New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

While the newlyweds are keeping their wedding photos under wraps for now, it has been confirmed that Taylor wore a custom Dior bridal gown by Jonathan Anderson, who also designed Travis' wedding look. But if the couple stayed away from the cameras, their A-list guests certainly didn't.

Look at who wore what at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Karlie Kloss

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Karlie Kloss delivered one of the evening's standout looks in a shimmering strapless Tove gown from the label's Fall 2026 collection. The satin dress featured elegant draping across the bodice with a sleek column silhouette that flowed effortlessly to the floor. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with metallic silver sandals and a champagne-toned satin clutch.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

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Ed Sheeran skipped the traditional black tuxedo for a powder blue suit layered over a simple T-shirt, adding his signature casual touch with white Nike sneakers. Beside him, wife Cherry Seaborn looked radiant in a sunshine-yellow dress, paired with towering platform heels and a silver clutch

Camila Cabello

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Camila Cabello made a statement in a vibrant Zimmermann lace gown in a rich red hue. The off-shoulder neckline, sheer floor-length skirt and flowing cape-inspired sleeves gave the outfit a dramatic finish. She contrasted the feminine silhouette with a black velvet choker featuring a silver cross pendant and diamond earrings.

Bradley Cooper

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Bradley Cooper stayed true to classic menswear in a crisp black-and-white tuxedo. Polished dress shoes, sleek sunglasses and a luxury wristwatch elevated the traditional look.

Gigi Hadid

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Although only glimpses of her outfit have surfaced so far, Gigi Hadid's dreamy blush-pink ensemble quickly became one of the most talked-about looks online. Reports suggest she wore a delicately hand-embroidered floor-length gown from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2026 collection, decorated with shimmering pink glass beadwork that perfectly suited the romantic celebration.

Dakota Johnson

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Dakota Johnson arrived in a chic asymmetrical black dress featuring sheer panel details, a halter neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit. She paired the sleek look with black open-toe heels, oversized round sunglasses and a black shoulder bag with silver accents.

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Others were equally stunning

Beyond the headline-making fashion, the wedding guest list reflected Taylor and Travis' close-knit circle from music, film and sports. Stars including Benson Boone, Sombr, Lena Dunham, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant and Tree Paine were spotted celebrating alongside Taylor's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard, who looked elegant in a strapless Sau Lee gown.

Country music stars Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman and Maren Morris also attended, while the sporting world was represented by Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk, Ross Travis and sportscaster Erin Andrews.

While fans eagerly await official wedding photographs, the stylish guest arrivals have already made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding one of the most fashionable celebrity events of the year.