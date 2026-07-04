Selena Gomez Looks Romantic At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner In Strapless Black Gown

Selena Gomez at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner | Instagram

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities continue to dominate headlines, the guest list is proving to be just as fashionable as the celebrations themselves. While the bride and groom kept a low profile during their rehearsal dinner at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, one familiar face effortlessly stole the spotlight. Taylor's longtime best friend, Selena Gomez, wowed in an elegant black ensemble that's now breaking social media.

Decoding Selena Gomez's black look

For the intimate pre-wedding celebration, Selena chose a breathtaking strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta. Crafted with a sheer overlay, the dress was adorned with intricate floral lace embroidery that gave the monochrome outfit beautiful depth and texture.

The fitted silhouette gracefully skimmed her figure before flowing into a dramatic skirt. A daring thigh-high slit added movement and just the right amount of edge, while the nude lining beneath the sheer panels created a subtle illusion effect that elevated the overall design without taking away from its refined elegance.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Selena kept the accessories polished and understated, allowing the gown to remain the focal point. The singer-actress completed the look with sleek black Jimmy Choo stilettos and dazzling diamond jewellery. Delicate drop earrings inspired by ivy leaves added a romantic touch, while statement diamond rings, including a custom bezel-set oval-cut piece, brought extra sparkle to the evening look.

Her beauty choices complemented the chic aesthetic perfectly. For makeup, she embraced soft glamour with a sharp cat-eye liner paired with smoky rosy-toned eyeshadow. A natural flush of pink blush, softly defined features and a muted berry lip completed the timeless beauty look. Selena wore her hair in a sleek high bun, drawing attention to her neckline and highlighting the strapless silhouette.

Selena and Taylor have shared one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships for well over a decade, making her appearance at the rehearsal dinner especially meaningful.