Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Are Already Married! Star-Studded Wedding Celebration Begins In Madison Square Garden

Wedding bells may have rung much earlier than fans expected. While all eyes are on the lavish celebrations planned at New York City's Madison Square Garden, fresh reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already exchanged vows in an intimate private ceremony. If the reports are true, the global pop superstar and the NFL champion are officially husband and wife before their star-studded celebration even begins.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'already married'

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, multiple sources have claimed that Swift and Kelce quietly got married in the presence of only a handful of their closest family members and friends before planning their grand festivities.

One source quoted by the publication said, "They are already married." Another Nashville-based music industry insider told the outlet that the city has been buzzing with rumours that the couple had already completed the legal formalities of marriage.

While the reports have fuelled excitement online, there is no official confirmation from either Swift or Kelce. Adding another twist to the speculation, Page Six reported that officials at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office said they had no record of a marriage licence being recently issued to Swift. Under New York law, couples are required to obtain a marriage licence before the ceremony unless special legal exemptions apply.

The report also suggests that if the ceremony did take place, it may have happened in Tennessee, where Swift has longstanding personal and professional ties after relocating there as a teenager to pursue her music career.

Wedding celebrations begin in New York

Even as the marriage reports dominate headlines, the couple's rumoured wedding festivities are already underway in New York.

On Thursday evening, Madison Square Garden became the centre of attention as several celebrity guests were seen arriving in formal attire. Actress Lena Dunham and music producer Jack Antonoff, one of Swift's closest collaborators, were among those spotted entering the venue. Aerial visuals circulating online showed a convoy of black SUVs pulling up beneath a white canopy as guests arrived for what many media outlets described as a rehearsal dinner or pre-wedding gathering.

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According to BBC reports, around 100 guests attended Thursday's rumoured pre-party and possible rehearsal dinner ahead of a much larger celebration on Friday that could welcome more than 1,000 family members, friends and celebrities.

Madison Square Garden has reportedly been transformed into a garden-themed venue for the celebrations. The publication also claims that performances by Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney are planned, while Ed Sheeran is rumoured to take the stage. Paul McCartney is also reportedly expected to attend the celebrations. Guests are also said to be treated to food from some of Swift's favourite New York restaurants, including Sartiano's.

While fans continue waiting for an official announcement from the couple, the event is already dubbed the biggest wedding of the year.